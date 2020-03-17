Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,522 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.34. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.