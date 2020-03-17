Amalgamated Bank Buys 974 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of EFX opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $164.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

