Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

