Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 854.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,041,000 after buying an additional 341,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after buying an additional 282,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,841,000 after buying an additional 176,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,056,000 after buying an additional 155,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.09.

WCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

