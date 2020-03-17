Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 178,922.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

AJG opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

