Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after buying an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 769,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

