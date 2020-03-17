Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.98 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

