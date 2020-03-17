Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,996,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 233.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

