Amalgamated Bank Has $2.60 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,023,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of VICI opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

