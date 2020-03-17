Amalgamated Bank Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,112,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

