Amalgamated Bank Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

NYSE Y opened at $504.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $504.66 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.