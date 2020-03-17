Amalgamated Bank Has $2.71 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

