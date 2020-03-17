Amalgamated Bank Has $2.77 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $121.75 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

