Amalgamated Bank Has $2.93 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.82. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

