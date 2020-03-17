Amalgamated Bank Has $2.94 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,789 shares of company stock worth $45,579,360. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $240.68 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.07 and a 200-day moving average of $356.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.