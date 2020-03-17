Amalgamated Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $223.13 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

