Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

