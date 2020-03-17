Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

