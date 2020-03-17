Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,025 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

