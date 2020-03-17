Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,668 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.