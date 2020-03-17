Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,326.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $118.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,807.84. 10,889,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,672.00 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,978.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,840.25. The firm has a market cap of $899.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.