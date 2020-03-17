Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,326.83.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $115.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,805.10. 752,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,672.00 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.