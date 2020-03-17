Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Buys $475,200.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 16,162,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

