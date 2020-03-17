Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.11% of Amdocs worth $302,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Amdocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

DOX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,610. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

