Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750,577 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.38% of Ameren worth $72,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $11.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 267,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

