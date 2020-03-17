America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Purchases $37,830.00 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 6,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00.

Shares of ATAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.50. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 47.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATAX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $10,308,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

