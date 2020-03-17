American Airlines Group (AAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

3/16/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/11/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/5/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/5/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/3/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/27/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,757,000 after acquiring an additional 128,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

