American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded up $9.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

