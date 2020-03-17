American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% (implying $10.57-10.78 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.19 billion.American Express also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.29.

American Express stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,508,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. American Express has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

