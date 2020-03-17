American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.571-10.779 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 673,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $80.37 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

