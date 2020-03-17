American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

