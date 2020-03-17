American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $264,134.06 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $24.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.87. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $187.50 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

