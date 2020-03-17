AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 413,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 48,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,094. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

