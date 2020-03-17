Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.33 ($2.74).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Amigo has a 1 year low of GBX 24.75 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of $67.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.06.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

