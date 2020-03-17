Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.63 million and $213,026.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00009696 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.04167038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 11,175,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,165,281 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.