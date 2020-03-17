Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,221,093 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221,093 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of UBS Group worth $205,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

