Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 536,471 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 536,471 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $161,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,733,808. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

