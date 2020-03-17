Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 592,954 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,954 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $170,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,784,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

