Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 633,249 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 279.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Biogen worth $255,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $23.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.45. 120,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,285. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.50. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.36.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

