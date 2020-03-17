Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $152,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 330,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,301. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

