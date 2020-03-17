Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,170 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Becton Dickinson and worth $215,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,658. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.