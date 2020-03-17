Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $240,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 173,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,747,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

