Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $235,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 22,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,504,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $4,654,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,255,053 shares of company stock worth $157,594,425. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $94.98 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

