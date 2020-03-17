Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,790 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $196,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,480. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

