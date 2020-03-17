Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 118,333 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118,333 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Illinois Tool Works worth $148,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.