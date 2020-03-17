Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 644,512 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,512 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $146,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 819,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

