Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 920,321 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,321 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Agilent Technologies worth $224,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,991 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after buying an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,908,000 after buying an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 135,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $1,830,342.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

