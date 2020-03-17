Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $186,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE ABC traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $84.87. 109,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

