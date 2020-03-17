Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051,380 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Charles Schwab worth $242,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.