Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $152.06 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,530 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Prudential Financial worth $152,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

